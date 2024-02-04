Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,757,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $270.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

