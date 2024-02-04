Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after buying an additional 78,693 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

