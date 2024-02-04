Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $623,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.59 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $249.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.