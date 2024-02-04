Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PR. Citigroup increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

PR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

