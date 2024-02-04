PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Trading Down 0.8%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.25. 16,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 54,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

PetVivo Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,166.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,447.79%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PetVivo stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PETV Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

