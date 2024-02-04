PGGM Investments Buys 620 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Globe Life worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.18.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,303 shares of company stock worth $8,986,855 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

