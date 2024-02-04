PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after buying an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

