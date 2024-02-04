PGGM Investments Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $552.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

