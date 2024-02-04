PGGM Investments Has $6.10 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MELI opened at $1,772.90 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,631.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,417.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

