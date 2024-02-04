PGGM Investments Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

