PGGM Investments Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Netflix were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,771 shares of company stock worth $139,531,235. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $564.64 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.87 and a 200 day moving average of $443.51. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

