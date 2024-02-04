PGGM Investments Purchases 3,545 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $838.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.77 and a 200-day moving average of $694.65. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

