PGGM Investments Purchases 7,827 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $247.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $237.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.