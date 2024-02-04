PGGM Investments Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $309.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.