PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,374,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

