PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.