PGGM Investments Sells 11,406 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ Trading Down 0.9 %

LKQ opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

