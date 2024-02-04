PGGM Investments Sells 6,676 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

