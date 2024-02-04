PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 569.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $203,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

