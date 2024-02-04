Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $148.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

