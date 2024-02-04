Piper Sandler Boosts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NYXH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.19. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

