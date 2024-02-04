Piper Sandler Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of QSR opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

