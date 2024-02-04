Piper Sandler Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.