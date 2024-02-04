Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Pluri worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUR opened at $0.71 on Friday. Pluri Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 10,693.31% and a negative return on equity of 150.51%.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

