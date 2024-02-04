Polymath Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,125.83 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $133.26 million and $18,125.83 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1438854 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $24,336.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

