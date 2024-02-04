PotCoin (POT) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 63.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00157413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

