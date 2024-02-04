PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Cut to $49.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.0 %

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.