Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Precigen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 745,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

Featured Stories

