Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.15 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00015360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $120.15 million and $1.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,938.77 or 1.00177274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011157 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00174465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.63825947 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,789,091.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

