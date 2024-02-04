ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.24

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.24 and traded as low as $21.70. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 8,322,212 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199,081 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,313.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 63,226 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

