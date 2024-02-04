ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.84. 24,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 3,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $273,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.