ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.84. 24,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 3,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
