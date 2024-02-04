PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

PTT Exploration and Production Public stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

