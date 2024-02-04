PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance
PTT Exploration and Production Public stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public
