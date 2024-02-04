Raymond James Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

