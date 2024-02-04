RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

RCM Technologies stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.15.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,848 shares of company stock worth $3,889,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

