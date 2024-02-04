Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 2.8 %

RGA stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

