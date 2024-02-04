Robert W. Baird Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $325.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.96.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,805,000 after buying an additional 650,966 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

