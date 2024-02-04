Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Rocky Brands worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $125.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.29%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

