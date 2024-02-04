Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 122.8% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.2% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.93.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

