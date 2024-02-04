Rosenblatt Securities Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $225.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.51. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,474 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.