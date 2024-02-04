Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,668,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,558 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $414,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $144.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.