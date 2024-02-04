Roth Mkm Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $190.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a PE ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

