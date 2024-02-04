Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $66.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.18.

Shares of EQR opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $24,600,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

