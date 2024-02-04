Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

PNR opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pentair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

