Royal Bank of Canada Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $622.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $620.00 to $622.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.93.

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

