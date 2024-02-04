Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

