Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-9.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $123.44. 5,004,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,780. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

