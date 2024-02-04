Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Saia Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $534.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $535.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 40.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

