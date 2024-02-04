Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Saia Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $534.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $535.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 40.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.