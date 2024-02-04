Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $534.51 on Friday. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $535.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.57.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

