Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 85,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $1,828,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 645.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 92,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock remained flat at $49.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,020,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,492,120. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.