Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schneider National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.300 EPS.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. 1,056,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several research firms have commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

